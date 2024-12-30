Menu Explore
10-year-old dies by suicide on madrasa premises

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 30, 2024 06:46 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 10-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at a Malwani madrasa. Police probe underway as no suicide note was found; family unaware of his distress.

MUMBAI: A 10-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at a madrasa at Malwani at Malad (West) on Saturday night.

10-year-old dies by suicide on madrasa premises
10-year-old dies by suicide on madrasa premises

The boy was found dead at the madrasa premises by his elder brother. The police have registered an accidental death report and are probing the cause of his death as no suicide note was found near the body.

The Malwani police officers said the boy stayed in Malwani with his parents and resided at the madrasa every alternate day. On Saturday morning, the boy’s parents had dropped him at the madrasa. However, during the night, when other children went out to play, the boy allegedly took his own life. The police have questioned his brother, who said he did not know why his brother would kill himself.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said they will be questioning the boy’s friends and clerics at the madrasa to find whether he was unhappy during his stay there.

