MUMBAI: The city woke up to another hazy morning on Wednesday, recording an average air quality index (AQI) of 118 according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, readings from different monitoring stations such as the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board showed sharp variations. Among the worst-hit pockets, Bandra-Kurla Complex recorded an AQI of 162, followed by Siddharth Nagar, Worli at 149, Mindspace, Malad West at 144, Malad West at 142, and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (T2) at 137. 118 AQI: Citizens say air quality will decide their vote. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

An analysis by Respirer Living Sciences, comparing CPCB data on PM2.5 and PM10 pollution from January 1 to 14 with the same period in January 2025, showed a significant rise in particulate matter in multiple areas. For PM2.5, Kurla recorded the sharpest rise, with levels increasing 2.15 times compared to last year. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (T2) followed, with PM2.5 levels rising 1.66 times while Vile Parle West spiralled 1.43 times.

PM10 levels showed a similarly worrying trend. Siddharth Nagar, Worli, recorded the steepest jump, with PM10 levels increasing 1.61 times. Borivali East saw PM10 concentrations rise 1.26 times while Mindspace, Malad West, increased 1.31 times. Respirer’s analysis also flagged data gaps at certain monitoring stations, including Bandra Kurla Complex.

Gufran Beig, project director of the government’s monitoring organisation SAFAR, said the pollution spike was largely driven by local factors. “There is no significant external factor at play,” he said. “The pollution and haze is mainly due to local sources. Averaging and monitor placement also matter; unless stations are correctly placed and consistently functioning, the real picture will remain unclear.”

A senior BMC official dismissed allegations of faulty monitoring. “All air quality monitors are functioning properly and are checked regularly,” he said. “Necessary action has been taken and air quality has improved. Seasonal conditions are limiting dust dispersion, which is why some haze remains visible.”

Pulmonologist Dr Lancelot Pinto is concerned about the prolonged respiratory symptoms this season. “Coughs are taking much longer to settle,” he said. “In some cases, we have had to prescribe steroids. Persistent air pollution is preventing the lungs from healing, especially during early mornings when pollution levels peak.”

For residents, air pollution has emerged as a decisive factor ahead of the civic polls, with many linking persistent haze and health issues to a lack of political accountability. ““The PM2.5 and PM10 levels appear to be underreported on CPCB portals,” said Pervin Sanghvi of citizens’ group Friends of Malabar Hill. “We can see that visibility is poor. This time, we will only vote for candidates who assure us they will work on air quality and whose promises we can actually trust.”

Santy Shetty, founder of Kandivali-Malad citizens’ forum We All Connect, said that worsening air quality had become a political issue across Mumbai’s suburbs. “The AQI has become absolutely necessary as a parameter for how we judge governance,” he said. “I don’t see any concrete plan on air pollution from the candidates in our areas, and I am not sure how serious they are about it.”

On Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz laboratory recorded a maximum of 32.3°C, 1.1°C above normal, and a minimum of 21°C, nearly 4°C above normal. Colaba logged a maximum of 30.5°C and a minimum of 22.4°C, both above seasonal averages.