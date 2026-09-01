MUMBAI: An 11-year-old boy was bitten by a pet dog after it allegedly escaped the control of its handler inside a residential complex in Andheri East on Sunday afternoon. Police have booked the dog’s owner, 31-year-old Ranganath Rajgopalan, and housekeeping staffer Sumit Solanki, who was walking the dog at the time. 11-yr-old bitten by pet dog in Andheri bldg; owner booked

The incident occurred around 3.25pm when the boy, Jash, had come downstairs with his father, Devang Shah, 43, and grandfather after lunch. Shah said he handed Jash some stationery and asked him to go back home before leaving for his shop with his father.

Shah said he later received a call from his wife informing him that Jash had been bitten by a dog. He rushed back and found the boy bleeding before taking him to Nanavati Hospital.

Police said Jash told his father that the dog was being walked by Solanki when it got out of his control, chased the boy and bit him.

The FIR names both Rajgopalan and Solanki. Rajgopalan was served a notice of appearance and allowed to leave, police said.

Shah alleged that residents had complained several times about the dog, claiming that it frequently charged at people, especially children. He also alleged that the dog was not wearing a muzzle during the walk.