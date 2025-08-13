11-yr-old girl rescued from train in MP hours after kidnapping

NAVI MUMBAI: An 11-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Koparkhairane on Monday morning was rescued within two hours of a complaint being registered. The blank stare of a child's eye who is standing behind what appears to be a wooden frame (Getty Images)

In a joint operation, the Navi Mumbai Police and the Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued the minor from a train in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the girl, an orphan, lived with her maternal aunt in Sector 19 of Koparkhairane. Her aunt, employed at a dhaba in Ghansoli, often took the child along to work. According to the aunt, on Monday around 10:30am, the girl left the house without informing anyone.

When the minor did not return, her aunt looked for her in the neighbourhood and finally registered a missing person complaint with the Koparkhairane police. The police interrogated people at the Dhaba where the minor’s aunt worked, and found that a 20-year-old worker at the eatery, Ashfaq Alam from Bihar, was also missing.

A kidnapping case under section 137 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was registered at 2:10am on Tuesday.

According to the police, the minor and Alam were carrying their phones, and when they initially called the duo, the girl picked up. Based on the background sound of trains, the police began looking into trains departing to Bihar on Monday. They zeroed in on the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, which had departed from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Monday.

Following this Alam and the minor switched off their phones, but police coordinated with GRP units along the route and circulated their photos among the railway and police personnel. The duo managed to evade the GRP personnel at Bhusawal, but the GRP Burhanpur intercepted them at 4:30am on Tuesday in the general compartment of the train.

"A team has left for Madhya Pradesh to bring the child and the accused back," senior inspector Audumbar B Patil said.