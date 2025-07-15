MUMBAI: In a major clampdown on app-based bus services, the Maharashtra transport department has collected nearly ₹12 lakh in fines over the past five days from operators like CityFlo and Uber for running unlicensed shuttle buses. The drive, led by various Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), resulted in over 125 buses being seized for permit violations. ₹ 12 lakh fines collected in 5-day RTO crackdown on illegal app-based buses

The action comes close on the heels of transport minister Pratap Sarnaik’s public warning against these operators. Sarnaik had slammed senior RTO officials for inaction and ordered an immediate crackdown on services operating without mandatory licences. Following the enforcement drive that began on July 12, Uber abruptly discontinued its luxury bus service—Uber Shuttle—which it had been running in Mumbai for nearly 18 months without formal approval.

“These buses were penalised for operating without valid permits. Since no policy exists for app-based buses, we’re now framing guidelines to formally regulate them under the Aggregator Policy, which currently covers only app-based cabs,” said a senior transport department official.

App-based bus services like CityFlo, Uber Shuttle, and Chalo had become increasingly popular among daily commuters from Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar, and Mumbai, offering a tech-enabled alternative amid overcrowded trains, congested roads, and limited parking facilities. Sources estimate that CityFlo and Uber together run nearly 600 buses, while Chalo operates about 145.

The crackdown exposed a regulatory vacuum, as these services were being operated and per-seat fares charged without any formal permissions. Last week, the Centre released broad guidelines for app-based buses, prompting operators to apply for interim licences while awaiting formal state-level policy.

Officials said that new rules will specify terms for safety, pricing, permits, and legal compliance to streamline operations. “We’re working on a framework to ensure safe, legal, and efficient functioning of these services without disrupting commuter convenience,” said the official.

In the meantime, many operators have parked their buses, awaiting clarity from the state.