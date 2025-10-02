1,384 dengue cases reported last month: BMC monsoon report

MUMBAI: The city has continued to see a steady load of monsoon-related illnesses through September, with malaria and dengue cases remaining high, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) monsoon report released on Wednesday. . (Kiattisak - stock.adobe.com)

The city reported 1,411 malaria cases and 1,384 dengue cases in September 2025. While malaria cases dipped slightly from 1,553 in August, dengue infections rose from 1,159.

Chikungunya cases dropped from 220 in August to 139 in September, while leptospirosis cases also fell from 227 to 143. Waterborne diseases showed a downward trend, with gastroenteritis declining to 442 from 592 in August, and hepatitis fell to 176 from 197. Covid-19 numbers remained low with just eight cases reported last month.

Crucially, from September 15 onwards, the city observed 840 malaria cases and 979 dengue cases. “Due to festivities, as people have been stepping out, there have been severe cases of chikungunya and dengue. We were not expecting such severe cases this time around. This is mainly due to weather fluctuations, but some people have also required ventilator support due to the severity. We are hoping it will reduce after the festival season,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant, Bombay Hospital.

To contain mosquito breeding amid intermittent rainfall, the civic body undertook massive surveillance and control measures in September. The BMC conducted 63 health camps, 5,341 workplace interventions, and provided prophylaxis to 58,589 individuals at risk of leptospirosis. A senior BMC health official said, “Between January and September, malaria and chikungunya cases have seen an overall rise compared to last year, but the August–September trend shows a decline, similar to 2024. Waterborne diseases have not spiked this monsoon.”