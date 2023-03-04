Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 13-year-old dies after falling from 20th floor

13-year-old dies after falling from 20th floor

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2023 01:31 AM IST

Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy died after he fell from the 20th floor of his apartment building in Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon East, on Thursday night

Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy died after he fell from the 20th floor of his apartment building in Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon East, on Thursday night. He resided in the Oberoi Exquisite Towers and was playing in his bedroom when he slipped and fell from the open glass window at around 8pm.

HT Image
HT Image

“The boy’s mother was in the kitchen when the boy peeked outside the window and fell,” said a police officer from the Aarey Colony police station.

The boy, a class 6 student, was rushed to the Lifeline Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case of accidental death since the parents of the child had no complaints.

“We have recorded the statements of the boy’s parents and have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) on Friday,” added the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out