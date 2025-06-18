14 students from state score 100 percentile in MHT-CET for Sciences

Mumbai: Fourteen students from the state have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Maharashtra Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for pharmacy and agriculture undergraduate courses, whose results were declared on Tuesday. Representational photo (ANI)

Many CET toppers also performed exceptionally well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and wish to pursue medicine. Anshika Shah, a Charni Road resident, has decided to pursue medical education despite securing 100 percentile in CET. Her interest in pursuing medicine stems from her aunt and uncle who are in the medical field.

Trisha Sawant from Mulund, who scored 100 percentile in CET and All India Rank (AIR) 3309, wants to pursue a medical degree. She is the daughter of an engineer working in a private firm and her interest in Biology inspires her to become a doctor. “I studied for the NEET examination, which helped me crack CET easily. I used to study as per the instructions of my teachers, which helped me to achieve this success,” she added.

Apurva Kapade, a Nerul resident, who succeeded in NEET as well as JEE Advanced, said 100 percentile has boosted her confidence. He was a student of Ryan International school till class 10 and further studied in a private coaching centre for both national-level examinations. “I like biology so I am choosing medical education as my career,” said Kapade.

Another student from Mumbai, Arya Yadav, has also scored 100 percentile.

The MHT-CET exam for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group examination was held from April 22 to 30. Of the 3,01,072 registered students, 2,82,734 took the test. This year, the number of meritorious students scoring between 90 to 100 percentile has decreased by 1,390 compared to last year. The 100 percentile, which was achieved by 17 students last year, has been reduced to 14 this year. The number of students scoring 80 to 89.99 has also decreased by 1,451 students.