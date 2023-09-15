14-year-old behind wheels knocks down senior citizen

MUMBAI: A 63-year-old man was knocked down by a 14–year–old driving an SUV on September 6 outside a residential complex in Chandivali. A video of the same surfaced on social media on Thursday, showing a shakily driven car, brushing into a parked autorickshaw before knocking him down. The police will be forwarding the incident report to the Juvenile Justice Board. Krishnan sustained a severe injury to his spine and will be confined to his bed for the next three months. (HT Photo)

The senior citizen, K Subbaraman Krishnan, is a retired professional and lives in a nearby residential complex. According to the doctors, Krishnan sustained a severe injury to his spine and will be confined to his bed for the next three months.

The complaint made by Krishnan stated that he had just got out of his building and onto the main road when a grey Innova bumped into him from behind. “I could not get up and fell unconscious soon after the accident. The security guard of my building called my family. They took me to a private hospital. Doctors said I have a fracture in the backbone,” he further said.

Talking to HT, Krishnan said that the car came towards him twice making him feel like it was a deliberate attack on him. “It was much later that I realised that the car was being driven by a kid,” he said. “The kid routinely drives a car within the society compound. His family knows about it.”

Deputy commissioner of police for zone 10, Datta Nalawade said that the Sakinaka police are investigating the matter further. “For now, the father of the child has been fined ₹25,000 under section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act. Additionally, the child will not be able to get a driving license till the age of 25,” he said.

The report of the incident will be sent to the Juvenile Justice Board. “They will decide the kind and extent of punitive action to be taken against the accused as he is a minor,” a police officer said.

