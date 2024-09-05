15 persons from Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar kill garage owner over parking dispute

MUMBAI: A 41-year-old garage owner was beaten to death by 15 persons in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion following a dispute over parking of vehicles in the locality. HT Image

The incident occurred at 4.30 pm, Tuesday in Almeida Compound after the victim, identified as Javed Kallan Choudhary engaged in a heated argument, which quickly escalated into a physical fight.

“As many as 15 persons from the building came down and started beating Choudhary with wire, stumps and bats. They also punched him till he passed out. Choudhary was rushed to hospital but died during treatment,” said an investigating officer, who said Choudhary had enmity with the persons over parking issues.

The issue stemmed from the fact that Choudhary used to park several vehicles in the society and refused to take them out to make space for other vehicles.

“The accused include society secretary Yamaji Shreemadalkar, Vilas Shelar, Ajit Singh and others. They assaulted Chowdhury with a wire, bat and stumps. He was rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said the officer. The police officer said they had arrested Vilas Shelar, 40, Ajit Singh, 39, Sagar Mohanti, 39, and Ganesh Mhatre, 43, said the police officer.

“We are searching for other accused, and the wire, bat and stumps used in the assault.

An FIR has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Kallan Chowdhury, 70, the father of the deceased. All the accused are booked under sections 103(1) (murder), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191 (rioting) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said the police officer.