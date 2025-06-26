MUMBAI: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a high-rise building in Bhandup on Tuesday evening where she had gone to meet a friend. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the spot. The friend told the police that the minor was stressed about her academics. The deceased’s family claims that she was doing well academically and have demanded an investigation into her death. 15-year-old dies by suicide in Bhandup

According to the police, the incident occurred at 6 pm on Tuesday when the deceased, a resident of Mulund, went to Bhandup West to meet her 19-year-old friend. The friend said that both of them met on the 32nd floor of the building and when they were climbing down the stairs, she told him that she was worried about her academics and he counseled her and left from there, said a police officer.

A few minutes later, the girl then allegedly jumped from the window at the stairs between the 30th and 31st floor of the building. The incident was reported to the Bhandup police station and an accidental death report has been registered. The police are investigating the case.