Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

15-year-old dies by suicide in Bhandup

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2025 07:34 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 15-year-old girl died by suicide in Bhandup after meeting a friend. Family disputes academic stress claims; police are investigating.

MUMBAI: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a high-rise building in Bhandup on Tuesday evening where she had gone to meet a friend. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the spot. The friend told the police that the minor was stressed about her academics. The deceased’s family claims that she was doing well academically and have demanded an investigation into her death.

15-year-old dies by suicide in Bhandup
15-year-old dies by suicide in Bhandup

According to the police, the incident occurred at 6 pm on Tuesday when the deceased, a resident of Mulund, went to Bhandup West to meet her 19-year-old friend. The friend said that both of them met on the 32nd floor of the building and when they were climbing down the stairs, she told him that she was worried about her academics and he counseled her and left from there, said a police officer.

A few minutes later, the girl then allegedly jumped from the window at the stairs between the 30th and 31st floor of the building. The incident was reported to the Bhandup police station and an accidental death report has been registered. The police are investigating the case.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 15-year-old dies by suicide in Bhandup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On