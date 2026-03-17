MUMBAI: Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, died in separate road accidents in Mumbai on Sunday night and Monday morning. The incidents occurred in Sakinaka, Andheri East, and on the Western Express Highway near Borivali East. 15-yr-old among victims in two road accidents

In the first case, 15-year-old Pratik Mane was riding pillion with his elder brother Sumit Mane, 22, on their scooter at Nahar Amrit Shakti junction in Sakinaka around 8pm on Sunday. A speeding Hyundai Creta hit the scooter from behind, causing the brothers to fall.

Pratik suffered a fatal head injury, while Sumit sustained leg injuries. Witnesses said the driver fled the scene.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, was accompanied by a 22-year-old man at the time of the accident. Police later traced and arrested them. The minor has been sent to Dongri Children’s Home till March 27 and will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee. They have been charged for causing death due to negligence under section 106 (a) and rash driving under section 281 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 134a, 134b and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In the second accident, 28-year-old Sameer Aslam Shaikh, a resident of Andheri West, was killed on Monday around 1:15 pm when a dumper collided with his Suzuki Bergman scooter near the Dahisar Check Naka on the northbound Western Express Highway. He suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at Shatabdi Hospital.

A mobile forensic van examined the site, and CCTV footage showed that Shaikh came under the rear wheels of the dumper. The truck driver has been taken into custody, police said.