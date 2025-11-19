Mumbai: A 28-year-old man from Waliv has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 16-year-old niece by pushing her off a moving local train in Vasai on Monday afternoon. 16-year-old girl dies after being pushed by uncle from a running train

According to police, the girl was travelling with her maternal uncle in the first-class compartment of a Churchgate–Virar local when the incident occurred between Bhayander and Naigaon. The accused allegedly shoved her off the footboard, causing her to fall onto the tracks. She died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

The police said that the accused and the minor were allegedly in a relationship. “When the girl eloped and went to him, he realised she would become a liability and decided to kill her,” said a police officer.

The girl lived in Mankhurd with her mother, a patient caretaker, and her younger brother. She went missing on Saturday, after which her family searched extensively but couldn’t find her. On Sunday, they learnt that she had gone to her younger maternal uncle’s home in Vasai East. However, she disappeared again when her elder aunt went to bring her back, the officer said.

Following this, a kidnapping complaint was lodged at the Waliv police station on Sunday night.

On Monday, the accused reportedly called the girl’s mother, informing her that the girl was with him. Shortly after, he boarded the Churchgate–Virar train with her at Bhayander around 2.05 pm. “As the train approached Naigaon, he pushed her from behind, causing her fatal fall,” the officer added.

Passengers who witnessed the crime caught the accused and handed him over to the Vasai Road railway police. He was later handed over to the Waliv police and produced in court, which remanded him to three days’ custody.

“The girl’s body has been sent to Tembha Hospital, Bhayander, for postmortem,” said Dilip Ghuge, senior inspector, Waliv police station.

The police also said that the girl had filed a rape complaint against her father last year, who allegedly died by suicide soon after. Following the incident, the teenager began visiting Vasai frequently, where she grew close to her uncle, eventually leading to the alleged relationship.