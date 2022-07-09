17-year-old Navi Mumbai resident drowns in Kalwa, dead

A 17-year-old resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai, who went for a swim with his friends in a well in Kalwa, drowned on Friday evening.

His body was found on Saturday morning. The deceased, Sumit Mali, told his parents that he was going out with six friends to enjoy the monsoon. When he did not return home till late at night, the parents contacted his friends who informed them that their son had drowned and the search for his body was going on.

Mali went to enjoy the monsoon at the Kargil Hills in Kalwa and all of them decided to take a swim in a well there. An officer from Kalwa police station said, “Mali knew how to swim. However, he had never swum in a well. When he dived 35-40 feet deep, he could not come up immediately for breath, and drowned. His friends didn’t realise he was drowning. By the time they did, it was already late.”

Due to less visibility, the rescue team could not do their work, and on Saturday at around 10.30am, his body was found. The police have registered an accidental death report and recorded the statements of his friends.