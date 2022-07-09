17-year-old Navi Mumbai resident drowns in Kalwa, dead
A 17-year-old resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai, who went for a swim with his friends in a well in Kalwa, drowned on Friday evening.
His body was found on Saturday morning. The deceased, Sumit Mali, told his parents that he was going out with six friends to enjoy the monsoon. When he did not return home till late at night, the parents contacted his friends who informed them that their son had drowned and the search for his body was going on.
Mali went to enjoy the monsoon at the Kargil Hills in Kalwa and all of them decided to take a swim in a well there. An officer from Kalwa police station said, “Mali knew how to swim. However, he had never swum in a well. When he dived 35-40 feet deep, he could not come up immediately for breath, and drowned. His friends didn’t realise he was drowning. By the time they did, it was already late.”
Due to less visibility, the rescue team could not do their work, and on Saturday at around 10.30am, his body was found. The police have registered an accidental death report and recorded the statements of his friends.
Shiv Sena removes former Navi Mumbai civic chief Nahata, Chougule from party after they join Shinde
Deputy city leader for Shiv Sena, Vijay Nahata, and former opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, have been removed from the party after they joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday with the support of 28 former corporators of Shiv Sena in Navi Mumbai. One died and one joined NCP and then nine more joined Sena, taking the total corporators to 45. Currently, 28 of them have left the party and joined the Shinde-led faction.
Dombivli hawkers take lead in following guidelines on single-use plastic
The hawkers on Gupte Road in Dombivli are setting an example by not giving plastic bags to their customers. This move comes after the Central Government issued guidelines asking the State Government to ban the use of single-use plastic from July 1. The hawkers have put up placards over their handcarts and stalls stating 'Dear consumer, please do not ask for a plastic bag – as directed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thanking you, hawker'.
Ulhasnagar police book mother, uncle for forcing 15-year-old girl into marriage with man in Gujarat
A 15-year-old girl who was forced into marriage with a Gujarat resident, escaped from her in-laws' house in Gujarat 10 days after the wedding. She reached Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar to register a complaint on July 7. Her father is an auto driver. A Ghaste, API from Hill Line police station, said that the girl was brave enough to go to them despite all the harassment from her family.
Technical problem affects Trans Harbour train services; Thane Panvel route also impacted
A technical problem in the overhead wire between Airoli and Turbhe stations on the Trans Harbour line resulted in disruption of train services for around two-and-a-half hours on Saturday afternoon. The breakdown happened at 12.40pm and was restored by 3.10pm, when the train services resumed. Till then, all trains on both the routes of the Trans Harbour line were stalled and its impact was seen on the Thane-Panvel route as well.
264 ha of forest land to be diverted for irrigation project in Alibag
Mumbai A total of 264 hectares of forest land, equalling 12 Oval Maidans in size, are proposed to be diverted in Alibag by the state irrigation department for the Sambarkund irrigation project, which will provide water to 2,528 hectares of agricultural land in Raigad district. Of this, 238 hectares of land will be submerged due to the construction of a metre earthen dam across the Sambarkund River, a tributary of the flood-prone Kundalika river.
