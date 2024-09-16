Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

17-year-old pillion rider killed in hit-and-run at WEH

ByMegha Sood
Sep 16, 2024 08:22 AM IST

A 17-year-old pillion rider died and his friend was injured when a speeding car brushed past their bike on WEH, causing a fatal crash.

Mumbai: A 17-year-old pillion rider died on Western Express Highway (WEH) in Dahisar East on Saturday and his 18-year-old friend who was riding the bike sustained injuries after an unidentified four-wheeler brushed past their two-wheeler in an attempt to overtake them.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the incident occurred at 4pm on Saturday when three students of Thakur College Kandivali East were returning from a garage after buying some spare parts for their bike. “Aditya Velankar, who died in the accident, was riding pillion with Karan Rajput, while their friend Piyush Shukla was following them on his bike,” said an officer.

Rajput, who is currently recuperating at a hospital, told the police that he was speeding his bike and lost control when the four-wheeler suddenly brushed past his bike in an attempt to overtake them. The impact was so strong that both Rajput and Velankar fell, skidding away from the road. This caused severe head injuries to Velankar who was not wearing his helmet.

“As I got up to check on Velankar, I saw him bleeding through his nose and head while the four wheeler driver had fled from the spot without stopping to help us,” Rajput told the police.

The injured teen stays in Kandivali East and his father is a delivery partner with an online food aggregator while his mother works at a private firm.

The police said that the passersby and his friends rushed Velankar to the Seven Star Hospital in Kandivali where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have booked an unidentified four-wheeler driver who fled from the accident spot for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 106 (1) and sections 134 and 184 for rash and negligent driving of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “We are tracing the driver of the four-wheeler with the help of the CCTV cameras on the WeH,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On