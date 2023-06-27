18-year-old killed while riding scooter on the wrong side on JVLR

MUMBAI: An 18-year-old delivery executive, who was riding on the wrong side, was crushed under the wheels of a dumper at Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road on Sunday afternoon. HT Image

The dumper driver has been arrested and booked for causing death due to negligence.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Laalu Patel, was on his way to home at Shivaji Nagar, Jogeshwari, when the accident occurred.

Laalu’s father Velji Harka Patel, who works at the general store owned by his brother, said that he was at his house resting around 3.45pm when he received a phone call from the MIDC police that his son was admitted to the Cooper Hospital and that he sustained severe injuries after he was mowed down by a dumper.

Upon reaching the hospital, Velji was told by the doctors that his son had died. Laalu, who was Veliji’s youngest child and an only son, had been working as a delivery executive for the past two months.

Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector of MIDC police station, said that Laalu worked for a grocery and food delivery app and was riding on the wrong side of the public bridge at JVLR. There was hardly enough space for Laalu to escape the dumper on the road.

The police officer said that Laalu lost control over his bike and fell when the dumper bearing the registration number — MH01CV8084— hit him. After which he came under the wheels.

“We have arrested the dumper driver for causing death due to negligence under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving,” said Gaikwad.

The officer said that they will scan the CCTV footage of the area to find out from how far Laalu had travelled on the wrong side of the road. “Although Laalu was at fault, the dumper driver should have stopped his vehicle if there was no space for two vehicles to travel on the same patch of road,” said an officer from the MIDC police station.

