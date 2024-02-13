18-year-old pillion rider, pedestrian killed in separate mishaps

Ulhasnagar: In two separate incidents, an 18-year-old pillion rider on a bike, and a 42-year-old woman pedestrian were killed in road accidents in Ulhasnagar last week. HT Image

An 18-year-old riding a pillion was killed while a bike rider suffered serious injuries after their bike lost control, hit the road divider and skidded for around 100 meters on Ambernath road on Friday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Sanjay Varma, 18, and the injured has identified as Taha Shaikh, both residents of Ulhasnagar. The incident took place at Marine Road in Ambernath on Friday around 9.45 pm when both travelling toward Ulhasnagar from Ambernath.

According to police, Shaikh was riding the two-wheeler rashly and dashed with a divider when the bike lost balance. After dashing the divider, the bike went skidding for around 100 meters , the CCTV footage of the accident which went viral showed.

A passerby alerted the police and took both the injured to Central Hospital where Verma was declared dead before admission while Shaikh suffered serious injuries and was referred to another hospital for further treatment.

Varma’s body was handed over to the family for final rites after conducting a post-mortem.

An official from Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath said that a case was lodged under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) 279 (rash and driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 ( Causgrievousoius hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.

In a mishap on Thursday, a 42-year-old Suchita alias Shubhangi Manish Bajaj pedestrian was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Nawali-Amberbath road in Dawalpada area.

The incident occurred at around 7.00 Am on Newali-Ambernath road as she was crossing the road to dump garbage. A passerby alerted the police, and she was taken to a nearby Hospital. Bajaj was declared dead on arrival. She suffered serious injuries to her head, hands and legs.

An official from the Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar confirmed that a case has been registered under sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), and 279 (rash and driving), of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.