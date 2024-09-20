18-year-old student denied Poland visa after someone sent abusive emails from his ID

MUMBAI: An 18-year-old medical aspirant from Ghatkopar West, who secured admission to Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland, received a cancellation email of his study visa on September 18 from the consulate general of Poland in Mumbai after an unknown person accessed his email and sent derogatory messages. HT Image

The two emails, sent within a span of a minute on September 17, had hate-filled messages towards Poland with the choicest abusive languages.

The Park Site police in Vikhroli registered an FIR against an unknown person after the student, Kumar Hiren Bhuj, filed a complaint.

Senior inspector Santosh Ghatekar said it appears that either someone who is close to the student and knew his email ID and password had sent those emails or it is someone who hacked into his smartphone and sent them. “Either way, the sender was aware that Kumar was planning to study in Poland and they wanted to sabotage his pursuits as an email was also sent to the university where he secured an admission. We should find out the person and their motive soon,” said the senior inspector.

After completing his higher secondary school certificate examination (HSC) in the science stream from Vidyaniketan Junior College in Ghatkopar, Kumar secured admission to Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poznan, which is in west-central Poland, about halfway between Berlin and Warsaw, the Polish capital. He told the Park Site police that he was in touch with the university administration through email after securing an admission.

“His visa was cancelled a day after the abusive emails were sent to the consulate and the university. The first email was sent at 11.25pm on September 17 to the consulate and within a minute at 11:26pm, another email was sent using Kumar’s email ID to the university. Both were filled with abusive and filthy language,” said the police.

The complainant then approached the Park Site police and submitted a photocopy of the emails. He told the officers that an unknown person used his email to send those messages which led to the cancellation of his study visa.

Based on his complaint, the police booked an unknown person under section 318(4) (deceiving any person, fraudulently or dishonestly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and IT ACT of 66(C) (fraudulently using someone’s password) and 43 (whoever accesses computer of a person without their knowledge).

A police team will visit the consulate general of Poland in Nariman Point to verify the facts and with the help of the cyber police, they will nab the person soon, Ghatekar added.