1.9 million boosters administered in state so far

Mumbai After booster doses were made available for the 60+ population and frontline workers from January, 1.9 million people have opted for the precautionary jab in the state till Sunday.

Among the total inoculated with the booster dose, 37,869 are healthcare workers, 3,61,206 are frontline workers and 12,22,586 are senior citizens. After the Centre allowed all adults to take the booster dose, 7.4 million people became eligible for the third jab in the state.

Among the first and second doses, 8,72,65,279 adults are fully vaccinated in the state out of the 91.4 million eligible beneficiaries.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, Medical Director, Masina Hospital, said that the precaution dose is necessary. “Studies have shown that the potency of the two doses are diminishing and hence to boost the immunity, the booster dose should be taken,” said Dr Mehra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 90 Covid cases with zero deaths. The positivity rate of the state stood at 0.36 %. Mumbai’s tally of new cases was 35 with zero deaths.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said that the situation has almost entered into an endemic stage. “We can see that festivals like Holi and others are being observed with gatherings and all. Even the public transport systems are full. This shows that we have controlled Covid,” said Dr Gilada.

There are currently 778 active patients across the state, of which Mumbai tops with 305 patients followed by Pune and Thane with 244 and 75 active cases respectively.

The death toll has now reached 1,47,816 with Pune leading with 20,538 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,560 and Thane with 11,908.