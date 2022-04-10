1.9 million boosters administered in state so far
Mumbai After booster doses were made available for the 60+ population and frontline workers from January, 1.9 million people have opted for the precautionary jab in the state till Sunday.
Among the total inoculated with the booster dose, 37,869 are healthcare workers, 3,61,206 are frontline workers and 12,22,586 are senior citizens. After the Centre allowed all adults to take the booster dose, 7.4 million people became eligible for the third jab in the state.
Among the first and second doses, 8,72,65,279 adults are fully vaccinated in the state out of the 91.4 million eligible beneficiaries.
Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, Medical Director, Masina Hospital, said that the precaution dose is necessary. “Studies have shown that the potency of the two doses are diminishing and hence to boost the immunity, the booster dose should be taken,” said Dr Mehra.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 90 Covid cases with zero deaths. The positivity rate of the state stood at 0.36 %. Mumbai’s tally of new cases was 35 with zero deaths.
Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said that the situation has almost entered into an endemic stage. “We can see that festivals like Holi and others are being observed with gatherings and all. Even the public transport systems are full. This shows that we have controlled Covid,” said Dr Gilada.
There are currently 778 active patients across the state, of which Mumbai tops with 305 patients followed by Pune and Thane with 244 and 75 active cases respectively.
The death toll has now reached 1,47,816 with Pune leading with 20,538 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,560 and Thane with 11,908.
UPSRTC plans ‘rural metro bus service’ to connect all villages
The UP State Road Transport Corporation has prepared a blueprint to provide transport connectivity to all the remaining unserved villages in the state by introducing what is named 'rural metro bus service' within the next year, officials dealing with the issue revealed. The corporation, the UPRTC further said, was also gearing up to start operating affordable inter-district air-conditioned buses linking all districts with Lucknow and Delhi in the next six months.
New architecture replacing old Mughal style in mosques in Prayagraj
New Arabic style architecture is now more visible in the newly constructed as well as renovated mosques in Prayagraj and its adjoining cities. The new architecture has replaced the old Mughal and Indo-Islamic architecture that has been used for centuries for building mosques in India and was quite popular among the masses. The mosques constructed after the Mughal era and also those constructed barely a few decades back were according to old architecture and design.
Caught without a helmet? Spend two-hours at police station and get earful from ghost
If caught without a helmet, the rider will not only pay a fine and have their licence suspended for three months but also be subjected to watching two-hour awareness videos in which a 'ghost' will educate the violator on the consequences of helmetless riding. The awareness videos contain skits that are intended to make the rider realise that wearing a helmet can save their life.
Electioneering comes to end for Bochaha byelection, polling on April 12
Electioneering for the by-elections in Bochaha (reserve) constituency in Muzaffarpur came to an end on Sunday with top leaders of the ruling coalition and the opposition making a fervent appeal to the electors to vote for their candidates. The constituency, reserved for the scheduled caste, will undergo polling on Tuesday amidst elaborate security arrangements. Around 20 booths have been declared sensitive in view of the Maoists' activities in the area.
JNU: Left, ABVP trade charges as students clash over non-veg food on Ram Navami
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Sunday accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members of disrupting students from consuming non-vegetarian food on campus and indulging in violence. JNUSU and left members accused the ABVP of stopping students from having non-vegetarian food at Kaveri hostel and assaulting the mess secretary on Sunday afternoon. AISA members alleged that ABVP members resorted to stone-pelting in the evening in which some students were injured.
