2 arrested for attacking woman over ₹200 at Kalyan station
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a sharp blade by two men at Kalyan railway station road after she refused to give them ₹200.
According to the police, the woman was standing at the station premises when the two approached her. They demanded ₹200 from her. After she refused, they attacked her, injuring her in the process.
The woman registered a complaint against the two. The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan checked the CCTV footage in the area and got an image of the two who attacked the woman. Based on the footage, the two accused – Khwaja Shaikh, 30, and his friend Rahim Shaikh, 30 – were arrested.
“The woman approached us and narrated the incident. The CCTV had captured the entire incident based on which we arrested the two. One of the accused has other cases registered against him,” said a police officer.
“We are investigating the case and checking as to why the two accused attacked the woman over ₹200,” said another officer from Mahatma Phule police station.
-
With chief editorial writer missing in action, it’s up to his team at Saamana to chart Sena’s political path
Its executive editor and driving force Sanjay Raut may have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the alleged money-laundering charges, but the show must go on in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Saamana was launched on January 23, 1989 by late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Raut's editorials in Saamana were mandatory reading for political reporters on the Sena beat as they reflected the official position of the party.
-
Man killed after being hit by car in Bhiwandi
An unknown vendor who was pushing a handcart on an overbridge was killed after being hit by a car in Bhiwandi on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahid Salim Qureshi, 31, a resident of Nizampura, Bhiwandi. However, the man died on the way. The accused was driving a car from Sai Baba temple to Kalyan Road through Balasaheb Thackeray overbridge when the deceased was pushing the cart in the same direction.
-
Police foil ABHM activists’ bid to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Taj Mahal
AGRA Three activists of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) were placed under house for a day for their plan to perform 'jalabhishek' at the Taj Mahal on the third Monday of Sawan month. Some others, however, performed the ritual on the other side of Yamuna facing the monument. Another group of 16 ABHM activists heading towards the Taj Mahal was stopped at Chatta police station and later released, said police.
-
Petition in HC challenges stay by Eknath Shinde on 400 GRs issued by MVA govt
Four pensioners and a social worker have approached the Bombay high court challenging the decision of the Eknath Shinde government to stay, and cancel nearly 400 government resolutions (GRs) passed by the erstwhile Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The plea was filed on July 30 by Kishore Gajbhiye, Ramhari Shinde, Jagannath Abhyankar and Kishore Medhe, and a social worker, Sanjay Lakhe Patil, through advocate Satish Talekar.
-
‘Manifestly perverse’: SC orders NGO to pay ₹5L for PIL on Supertech towers
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a non-governmental organisation to pay Rs 5 lakh for its petition to stop the August 21 demolition of Supertech's twin towers at Noida, saying the plea was “manifestly perverse”. “The purpose of the petition is to seek a consequence directly contrary to the decision of this Court.”
