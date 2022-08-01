2 arrested for attacking woman over 200 at Kalyan station

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a sharp blade by two men at Kalyan railway station road after she refused to give them ₹200.

According to the police, the woman was standing at the station premises when the two approached her. They demanded ₹200 from her. After she refused, they attacked her, injuring her in the process.

The woman registered a complaint against the two. The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan checked the CCTV footage in the area and got an image of the two who attacked the woman. Based on the footage, the two accused – Khwaja Shaikh, 30, and his friend Rahim Shaikh, 30 – were arrested.

“The woman approached us and narrated the incident. The CCTV had captured the entire incident based on which we arrested the two. One of the accused has other cases registered against him,” said a police officer.

“We are investigating the case and checking as to why the two accused attacked the woman over ₹200,” said another officer from Mahatma Phule police station.

