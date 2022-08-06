2 booked for robbing biker of mobile phones, credit card in Bhiwandi
Two unidentified persons allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of a 51-year-old man and robbed three mobile phones worth ₹20,000 at Harihant Compound area in Kalher village in Bhiwandi early this week.
The two also stole the man’s credit card and splurged it on shopping for ₹1.50 lakh. The victim, Anil Shankar Lalpahuja, who resides in Louiswadi area in Nitin Company, Thane, complained to the Narpoli police station on Friday.
As per the complaint, Lalpahuja was on his way home on his motorcycle when two unknown robbers on bike came behind and intercepted him near the Arihant Compound at around 8.55pm. The robbers threw chilli powder into Lalpahuja’s eyes, snatched his three mobile phones and escaped, the police said.
While he did not go to the police when the mobiles were robbed, on Friday he realised that his credit card was missing and also it was used at several places for shopping. This was when he went to register a police complaint.
The police have booked the two unidentified robbers under Sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Life eyes expansion in Asia, Africa Blockchain-enabled transaction framework 'XPay. Life' has announced its expansion plan in 15 more new states in India and as well as rest of Asia and Africa region. Deepak Ananth, COO, XPay. Pi Green Innovations receives an India patent for filter-less technology City-based cleantech startup Pi Green Innovations has been granted the India patent for its filter-less technology 'Carbon Cutter'. The company filed for its India patent in 2017.
Amid spike in Covid cases, Centre asks Karnataka to focus on testing
As the number of coronavirus cases has seen a sharp rise in recent times, the central government asked Karnataka and six other states to focus on testing and promoting Covid-appropriate behavior. The Centre also asked the state governments to increase the pace of vaccinations to control the numbers. In a letter written by health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, he predicted that the upcoming festival seasons in the states might lead to mass gatherings and it can lead to the spike in the number. In his letter to Karnataka principal secretary for health TK Anil Kumar, Bhushan wrote the state is reporting high average daily new cases for the past month.
#DelhiAtDusk: The breathtaking transition from day to dark
To say that Delhi is beautiful at dusk would be an understatement. Think places like Sunder Nursery, Lodi Garden, and Qutub Minar, where one hopes for monsoon evenings to stay still forever. At the Safdarjung's Tomb, Humayun's Tomb and Red Fort, one can enter early and keep exploring until sunset when the lights illuminate these historical buildings. The transition from dark to bright is quite breathtaking!
Jharkhand: Over 100 pigs die due to suspected African swine fever, alert sounded
With more than 100 pigs dead in Ranchi district since July 27 due to suspected swine fever, the Jharkhand animal husbandry department (AHD) has sounded the alert and asked the others to take precautionary measures, a government official said on Saturday. Samples from affected pigs have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in Bhopal and Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Kolkata to diagnose the actual disease, he said.
Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will reduce travel time to two hours: Nitin Gadkari
The new expressway between Bengaluru and Chennai will reduce the travel time between the two cities to two hours, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. In his speech at Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the minister had mentioned the much-awaited Bengaluru-Chennai expressway. Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned in his speech about the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway. Modi had laid the foundation for the 262 km long expressway in May.
