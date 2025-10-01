Edit Profile
    2 critical after gas cylinder blast in Ghatkopar bldg

    The blast occurred in a temporary shed housing workers in the under construction Neeldhata building on 60ft road, Ghatkopar East

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 5:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Mumbai: Four labourers suffered burn injuries from a gas cylinder blast in an under construction building in Ghatkopar East around 9pm on Tuesday. Two of the labourers who sustained 60-70% burns are critical, while the other two are stable, said civic officials.

    The blast occurred in a temporary shed housing workers in the under construction Neeldhata building on 60ft road, Ghatkopar East. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
    The blast occurred in a temporary shed housing workers in the under construction Neeldhata building on 60ft road, Ghatkopar East. As per the BMC’s disaster management report, Ghyansham Yadav, 36, and Devendra Pal, 26, suffered 60-70% burns and are in a critical condition, while Mahendra Choudhari, 32, suffered 10-12% burns and Sandeep Pal, 20, suffered 5% burns. All four were taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

    The fire control room was informed that fire brigade officials were not needed at the spot, hence they did not have any information on the incident.

    This was the second incident of gas cylinder blast in the city within a week. Last Wednesday, seven people including six women were injured in a cylinder blast in Kandivali. Six of them, all women, died during treatment.

