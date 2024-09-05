2 labourers die after falling into lift duct of under-construction building

MUMBAI: Two labourers died after falling in an elevator duct from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in Vikhroli East on Tuesday. The police registered an FIR against the contractor for causing death by negligence. HT Image

The deceased were identified as Ratnakar Muni, 31 and Uma Samal, 21, both hailing from Odisha.

According to police, the incident happened around 1 am when the victims, who were working on the fourth floor of the under-construction building in Tagore Nagar, fell into the lift duct.

The complainant, Mithun Muni, 29, a native of Ganjam district in Odisha said his cousin brother Ratnakar and friend Niranjan lived in the city and worked as labourers while their families lived in Odisha.

Ratnakar and Niranjan’s brother in-law Uma Samal, 21, and one more labourer Arun Muni were working in the under-construction building number 38, in Tagore Nagar Vikhroli East for the last six months.

The incident came to light around 1 am on Wednesday when Arun Muni called Niranjan informing him that Ratnakar and Uma Samal had fallen in the lift duct of the building and were admitted to Ambedkar Hospital, Vikhroli for treatment.

The complainant along with two other friends rushed to the hospital and learnt that doctors had declared them dead, said a police officer.

During an inquiry, the police learnt that both Ratnakar and Uma Samal went upstairs to drink while all other labourers were having their dinner on the ground floor.

The labourers on the ground floor then heard a loud thud near the elevator shaft. They rushed and found the two lying unconscious.

The labourers got down in the duct with the help of an iron ladder and brought them out and rushed them to the hospital, added the officer.

The police were informed about the incident and a team conducted panchnama of the spot recorded the statements of the labourers and registered an FIR against the labour contractor under section 106 (1) of the BNS for not taking proper safety precautions and for having kept the lift duct open, said the police officer.