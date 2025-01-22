Menu Explore
2% rise in commuters on CR locals

ByShashank Rao
Jan 22, 2025 08:02 AM IST

In December 2024, 3.93 million commuters travelled daily in local trains on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Karjat/ Kasara/ Panvel routes

Mumbai: The daily average footfall inside local trains on the Central Railway (CR) network increased 2% in 2024 compared to the previous year, although the number is still short of the pre-COVID figure, data released by CR on Tuesday showed.

In December 2024, 3.93 million commuters travelled daily in local trains on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Karjat/ Kasara/ Panvel routes, while the average daily footfall from April to December that year was 3.84 million, the data showed.

CR ferried a total of 1202 million passengers on local trains and long-distance trains between April and December 2024, 2.4% more than the same period in the previous year. This included 144 million passengers who travelled in outstation trains, 4.3% more than the figure in 2023.

“There is steady growth in the number of passengers taking local trains in Mumbai, although the data released today does not include those who travel ticketless, which is a big number,” said a CR official.

Between April and December 2024, CR generated revenue worth 111.62 crore from 19.09 lakh ticketless travellers. Although updated data is not available, around 10-15% railway commuters are ticketless travellers, said sources.

“We have instructed the ticket checking staff to be vigilant with commuters in the first class and AC trains, from where we get frequent complaints,” the official added.

Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Thane Railway Pravasi Sangh, said, “There is an urgent need to augment rail infrastructure, which is happening very slowly. The upcoming budget should allocate more funds for adding new trains and constructing additional railway lines.”

