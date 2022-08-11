2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48.
The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days.
The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan.
Dr. Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer of KDMC, said, “Both the patients were comorbid and were seeking treatment in a hospital. The swine flu symptoms are similar to Covid. They were earlier tested for Covid. However, their tests were negative.
The KDMC health department has appealed to the residents of Kalyan Dombivli to follow all the necessary norms like self-isolation, wearing masks, avoiding crowded places, early medication and testing in case of any swine flu or Covid-like symptoms.
Out of the 48 cases of swine flu, 19 are active cases.
Meanwhile, in the last one month, a spike in the number of swine flu cases was witnessed in Thane city. Among the 300 active cases recorded in Thane district, over 200 are from Thane city.
The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) health department conducted a special meeting to decide the further course of action in order to contain the spread of the disease on Wednesday.
“We have asked all family doctors and hospitals to suggest testing for those with swine flu-like symptoms at the earliest. This will help recognise and provide treatment at the earliest and avoid hospitalisation,” said an officer from TMC.
Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
Meanwhile, 118 patients with swine flu were hospitalised in TMC jurisdiction. “We have 118 active cases. They are being provided the necessary treatment. Four deaths have occurred while 105 patients have been discharged in the last 40 days within the TMC jurisdiction. In mid-July we started providing free testing for swine flu at our health centres across the city,” said Smita Hamraskar, medical officer, TMC.
Special swine flu wards or bed provisions have been made at the Civil Hospital and also within the TMC jurisdiction. Fifty beds have been arranged at Parking Plaza in Thane for swine flu patients and provision for a 20-bed ward has also been made at the Thane Civil Hospital.
Thane district has witnessed 300 swine flu cases and six deaths so far.
