200 independents in fray for TMC polls, most against Shiv Sena

THANE: Out of the 649 candidates in fray for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) polls, more than 200 are contesting as independents or nominees of minor parties after being denied tickets by their own parties. A majority of these candidates will contest against candidates fielded by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, while in some cases, spouses of Shiv Sena candidates in particular wards will take on Sena nominees in other wards. The BJP-ShivSena-RPI (A) manifesto was released on Tuesday.

“It does not look good when the spouse of a person contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket is fighting against a Shiv Sena candidate in another ward,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson Rahul Londhe.

Transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik has spoken to the concerned candidates and their family members and urged them not to contest against candidates nominated by the party in other wards, Londhe said.

Out of 131 wards in the TMC, candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance have been elected unopposed from seven wards, while polling for the remaining 124 wards will be held on January 15. Out of the 649 candidates in the fray, 87 are from Shiv Sena, 40 from BJP, 66 from NCP, 41 from NCP (SP), 67 from Shiv Sena (UBT), 27 from MNS, and 90 from Congress, while more than 200 candidates are contesting as independents or nominees of minor parties like Vanchit Bahuhan Aghadi, Republican Party of India, Lok Rajya Party, Peoples Republic Party, Thane Shahar Vikas Aghadi, Aam Aadmi Party, and Samajwadi Party.

Many independents are spouses of Shiv Sena candidates who will take on Sena candidates in other wards.

For instance, Namrata Gharat is contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket from ward 1(c) while her husband Ravi Gharat is contesting as an independent from ward 1(d), where the Shiv Sena has fielded Shidharth Owalekar. Similarly, Sapna Bhoir is the Shiv Sena candidate from ward 8(b) while her husband Bhushan Bhoir is contesting as an independent from ward 3(d), where the Sena has fielded Vikrant Waychal.

Several former Shiv Sena corporators and leaders are also contesting as independents opposite official Shiv Sena candidates. Among them, former Shiv Sena corporator Lorence D’Souza is contesting as an independent against Shiv Sena’s Devram Bhoir from ward 8(d). In Ward 3(b), former Shiv Sena leader Shobha Mahendra Lonare and former BJP leader Deepmala Madhvi are contesting against former mayor and Shiv Sena candidate Minakshi Shinde.

BJP leaders Sujana Dalvi and Datta Ghadge are also contesting as independent candidates, while Kavita Patil, a former BJP corporator who was denied a ticket by the party, is now contesting on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket from ward 2. Former Shiv Sena corporator Pramila Keni was also denied a ticket and is contesting as an independent from Kalwa ward 23.

Many of the defectors have a strong base in their respective areas and could cause considerable damage to their former parties.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Rahul Londhe said independent candidates and former party workers who are contesting as independents against Sena candidates have been asked to reconsider their decisions and support the official party candidates.

“We will approach them again in a day or two and convince them to change their decision,” he said.

Since nominations have already been filed and election symbols have been allotted to candidates, their names will appear on electronic voting machines. But the candidates can publicly declare support for other candidates and canvass for them in their localities, sources in the Shiv Sena said.