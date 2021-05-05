20,000 oxygen concentrators, 350k Remdesivir doses expected soon in Maharashtra

After receiving a good response for the expression of interest for oxygen concentrators, pressure swing absorption (PSA) plants, oxygen storage tanks and liquid medical oxygen, the state government is expecting the delivery of the medical equipment to begin by the end of the week. The procurement is expected to cost the state government ₹700 crore.

Amid the acute shortage of the oxygen and Remdesivir injections during the pandemic, the state government had floated global bids last week for the procurement of 25,000 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 250 PSA plants, 20 liquid oxygen storage tanks and anti-viral drug Remdesivir. The international players were given three days to respond, to which Indian suppliers dealing in international products have responded.

“We have received 38 bidders for oxygen concentrators, nine for PSA plants, one for LMO supply and a good number of bidders for the storage tanks. We have been talking with the players day-and-night and expect the delivery in three days. We are evaluating products by the doctors and have also been keeping our embassies in various countries in the loop,” said Aseem Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, relief and rehabilitation.

Public health department minster Rajesh Tope said that the state is expecting delivery of 20,000 oxygen concentrators, 27 storage tanks and 350,000 Remdesivir doses shortly.

Another official from the relief and rehabilitation department has been put the bidding process on war footing for procuring the oxygen-related equipment amid the acute shortage.