2,018 runners required medical help, 26 hospitalised

Mumbai: Enhanced medical preparedness played a crucial role in reducing the number of serious medical incidents at the 2025 edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. Participants run in the Tata Mumbai Half Marathon 2025, at Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Compared to previous years, this year’s event saw fewer emergencies, highlighting the success of improved safety protocols and participant preparation.

Out of the 59,967 runners, approximately 2,000 (3.3%) sought medical treatment at aid camps, while 26 participants required hospitalisation. This is a notable improvement from 2024, which recorded two fatalities, 1,820 medical cases, and 22 hospitalisations.

Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, the medical director of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, revealed that 55% of runners who sought medical help reported minor issues such as muscle cramps, leg pain, dehydration, and bruises. Among the 26 hospitalised cases, 15 were treated at Bombay Hospital, five at Lilavati Hospital, three at Jaslok Hospital, two at Podar Hospital, and one at Saifee Hospital.

Critical cases

While most medical incidents were manageable, there were three critical cases. Kathiravan, 39, and Hardik Shah, 40, required ventilator support, while Vijay Anand, 52, underwent an emergency angioplasty after suffering a cardiac arrest at Bombay Hospital.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, a consultant physician at Bombay Hospital, noted that some participants experienced severe conditions such as seizures and fainting due to dehydration. “Many of the hospitalised participants were from out of state, which underscores the need for better hydration and preparation, particularly in Mumbai’s humid weather,” he said.

Lessons from the race

Dehydration emerged as the leading cause of medical incidents, often resulting in fainting, seizures, or injuries from falls. Dr Bhansali highlighted that the humid conditions significantly increased the risk for participants who were insufficiently hydrated or poorly acclimatised.

The event’s robust safety measures showcased meticulous planning. The medical committee deployed 600 trained volunteers, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and support staff. Additionally, 15 aid stations were set up along the route, supported by three fully equipped base camps with bed capacities of 30, 45, and 16. Six smaller medical camps were established near holding and refreshment areas, complemented by 18 ambulances and 18 mobile medics on motorbikes for rapid response.

The decline in medical cases reflects the marathon organisers’ dedication to ensuring runner safety and highlights the growing awareness among participants about adequate preparation and hydration.