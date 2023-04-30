Goregaon swimming pool death: 20-year-old arrested, released on bail

MUMBAI: The Goregaon police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old man, who allegedly dived into a swimming pool and landed on a 75-year-old man, causing his death last Sunday (April 23). He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and was granted bail. HT Image

The accused, Aman Kaushik Shukla, was arrested on the charges of causing death due to negligence. The incident happened at the Ozone swimming pool in Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon. On Monday, the Goregaon police had booked Shukla.

According to the police, the senior citizen, Vishnu Samant, a resident of Goregaon East, had fallen unconscious after Shukla, who had jumped from a diving board, landed on him in the swimming pool. Samant was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he died during treatment.

Police officers said that Samant had left his house at 4.30pm on Sunday along with his grandson Neel Samant for the swimming pool as was his daily habit. Samant’s wife Seema, 72, told the police that at 5.30 pm, Neel called her and told her about the incident.

“Vishnu was in the pool when Shukla climbed on the diving board and jumped on him,” said a police officer from Goregaon police station. Seema also told the police that the staff of the swimming pool had rushed Vishnu to the nearby Kapadia Hospital, where he died subsequently.