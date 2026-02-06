THANE: A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike slipped under the rear wheel of a container truck on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway early Thursday morning, triggering massive traffic congestion that lasted for over an hour. 20-year-old biker on the way to Trimbakeshwar Temple killed under container truck on Mumbai–Nashik Highway

The deceased has been identified as Akash Chandra Pujari, 20, a resident of Dahisar in Mumbai. His body was trapped beneath the container, and rescue operations to retrieve it led to severe congestion on the busy arterial road.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the accident occurred around 5:50 am near Kharegaon Bridge, close to the Kharegaon toll naka. Pujari was riding alone and was reportedly on his way to Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik for darshan. He had left his home at around 4am.

Officials said the biker was allegedly travelling at high speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and skidded, coming under the rear tyre of a container truck moving alongside. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

In the presence of traffic police personnel, the body was shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for postmortem examination and further legal formalities.

Yaseen Tadvi, in-charge of the TMC Disaster Management Cell, said, “The biker was riding at a very high speed and lost control of his motorcycle, following which he came under the wheel of a container. He died on the spot. Rescue operations involving disaster management teams, fire brigade personnel and ambulances were carried out to remove the body and clear the road. Traffic was blocked for nearly an hour, causing heavy congestion on the highway.”

An official from Kalwa police station said an FIR has been registered against the container driver for rash and negligent driving causing death. “The driver fled the spot after the accident and is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him,” the official added.