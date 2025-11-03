Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to construct a 21-kilometre flyover, perhaps the country’s longest, linking Shil Phata junction with Ranjnoli junction in Bhiwandi via Kalyan. The double decker flyover, which will accommodate a four-lane road and metro rail tracks, will intersect with several key infrastructure projects including the Virar-Alibaug multi modal corridor and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, sources in the MMRDA told Hindustan Times. 21-km flyover to link Navi Mumbai with Bhiwandi

“We are in the process of appointing a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for the proposed flyover,” said an MMRDA official, requesting anonymity. “The consultant will also manage the bidding process and oversee the execution of the project.”

The 11-km Visweswaraiah flyover in Hyderabad is currently the longest in the country while the Yamuna Expressway, at 165 km, is the longest elevated road.

In engineering parlance, a flyover refers to a short structure, usually within a city, whereas an elevated road is longer, usually connecting two cities.

As per the MMRDA’s plan, the proposed flyover will commence at Shil Phata on National Highway-48, also known as the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, pass through Dombivli and Kalyan, and terminate at Ranjnoli Junction on National Highway-160 or the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The flyover will be integrated with other infrastructure projects such as the Airoli Katai Freeway at Katai Naka and the Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor just after Katai Naka, according to a project document accessed by HT.

Its upper deck will accommodate three metro lines, the document says – metro 5 (Bhiwandi to Kalyan) between Durgadi Fort and Ranjnoli junction, Metro 12 (Kalyan to Taloja) between Kalyan APMC and Runwal junction and Metro 14 (Kanjurmarg to Badlapur) between Shil Phata and Katai Naka.

“The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train’s alignment in the vicinity of the project will also be included in the review while preparing the detailed project report,” the official quoted earlier said.

The flyover will cross the railway tracks at two locations, before Katai Naka and at Patri Pul in Kalyan. Construction over the railway tracks at Kalyan will be challenging considering heavy traffic on the central line, including several long distance trains to other parts of the country, officials said.