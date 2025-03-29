Mumbai: A 21-year-old man, who went for a swim with his friends, drowned near the Juhu Koliwada jetty on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm, and his body was recovered over three hours later during low tide. 21-year-old man drowns near Juhu Koliwada jetty

According to lifeguards and eyewitnesses, the man, identified as Durgesh Yadav, a resident of Gazdhar Bandh in Santacruz, slipped from the jetty and fell into the water. Despite efforts from his friends and nearby fishermen, Yadav could not be saved. His body was retrieved at 3:45 pm at the same location where he fell. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Juhu, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

A senior fire officer confirmed that the incident took place near a showroom close to the Ramada Inn. While 20 lifeguards are stationed along the 4.5-km stretch of Juhu Beach, officials highlighted the challenge of covering every point of the shoreline.

Vaibhav Shingare, senior inspector of Santacruz police station, stated that Yadav and three of his friends, all private company employees, had gone to the jetty for an outing. While standing on the edge, Yadav accidentally slipped into the water at 12:45 pm. One of his friends attempted to rescue him but was forced to retreat due to the strong current.

The group immediately raised an alarm, alerting nearby fishermen and the fire brigade. A search operation was launched, and Yadav’s body was found after a brief search. “We have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and are conducting further investigations. Statements from eyewitnesses are being recorded,” Shingare added.

The Juhu police are handling further inquiries regarding the incident.