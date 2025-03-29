Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

21-year-old man drowns near Juhu Koliwada jetty

ByLinah Baliga
Mar 29, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man, who went for a swim with his friends, drowned near the Juhu Koliwada jetty on Friday afternoon

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man, who went for a swim with his friends, drowned near the Juhu Koliwada jetty on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm, and his body was recovered over three hours later during low tide.

21-year-old man drowns near Juhu Koliwada jetty
21-year-old man drowns near Juhu Koliwada jetty

According to lifeguards and eyewitnesses, the man, identified as Durgesh Yadav, a resident of Gazdhar Bandh in Santacruz, slipped from the jetty and fell into the water. Despite efforts from his friends and nearby fishermen, Yadav could not be saved. His body was retrieved at 3:45 pm at the same location where he fell. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Juhu, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

A senior fire officer confirmed that the incident took place near a showroom close to the Ramada Inn. While 20 lifeguards are stationed along the 4.5-km stretch of Juhu Beach, officials highlighted the challenge of covering every point of the shoreline.

Vaibhav Shingare, senior inspector of Santacruz police station, stated that Yadav and three of his friends, all private company employees, had gone to the jetty for an outing. While standing on the edge, Yadav accidentally slipped into the water at 12:45 pm. One of his friends attempted to rescue him but was forced to retreat due to the strong current.

The group immediately raised an alarm, alerting nearby fishermen and the fire brigade. A search operation was launched, and Yadav’s body was found after a brief search. “We have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and are conducting further investigations. Statements from eyewitnesses are being recorded,” Shingare added.

The Juhu police are handling further inquiries regarding the incident.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 21-year-old man drowns near Juhu Koliwada jetty
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On