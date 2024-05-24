21-year-old scooterist dies in crash near Dahisar toll plaza
21-year-old man dies in a scooter crash on Western Express Highway in Mumbai. Woman injured. Police investigating speed as a factor.
MUMBAI: A 21-year-old man died and a woman, 21, was injured after the scooter they were riding on crashed into a divider on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar East on May 20.
The incident happened around 10.15 pm when the deceased, Meet Suresh Chitroda, and his colleague were travelling towards Dahisar for dinner after their work shift at a Malad mall ended. According to the police, Chitroda, a resident of Kandivali East, was riding his scooter at a high speed when it skidded and crashed into a barricade. The two riders, who were not wearing helmets, fell on the road and hit their heads on a pavement near the Ovaripada Metro Station on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar East.
Chitroda lost his consciousness after the accident. Some passersby rushed the two to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West. While Chitroda was critically injured, the woman, who was riding pillion, suffered fractures on her hands and legs.
Chitroda succumbed to his injuries hours after the accident. According to the woman’s statement to the police, he lost control of the scooter because he had been speeding. The woman requested the police not to reveal her name.
“We have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the deceased. We are now waiting for the report of the Regional Transport Officer to find out the speed of the two-wheeler when the accident took place,” said a police officer from the Dahisar police station.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.