NAVI MUMBAI: A medical visit turned fatal for a 21-year-old woman after a ward boy allegedly posed as a doctor and administered injections to her. Vashi police have arrested the accused. 21-year-old woman dies from fake doctor’s injection

The incident took place on February 5 at around 6pm at Giridhar Nivas in Sector 11, Vashi. The deceased has been identified as Prachiti Bhikuram Bhuvad. The accused, Sandesh Yashwant Pashte, 30, works as a ward boy at a private nursing home in Andheri.

According to police, Pashte falsely claimed to be a doctor and visited the victim’s residence. Without consulting any qualified medical practitioner, he allegedly administered Emeset and Dynapar injections intravenously. Shortly after, Prachiti’s condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to her death.

“The accused was known to the family as he resided in Mankhurd and had provided medical aid to them in the past. The deceased was reportedly suffering from PCOD and had complained of some discomfort, following which the accused administered an injection that appears to have caused a fatal reaction,” the investigating officer said.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Bhikuram Govind Bhuvad, 52, a case was registered at Vashi Police Station on February 6 under Sections 105 and 319(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was arrested the same day.