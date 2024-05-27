 22-year-old labourer dies at under-construction site | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
22-year-old labourer dies at under-construction site

ByMegha Sood
May 27, 2024 07:52 AM IST

22-year-old labourer dies at under-construction site in Mira Road after slab falls on his head. Supervisor and contractor arrested for negligence.

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old labourer died on Saturday after a slab fell on his head at an under-construction building in Mira Road. The Kashigaon police arrested the supervisor and the contractor of Apna Ghar phase 3 project under section 304 (a) (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the Seven Eleven Construction Company is constructing the Apna Ghar Phase 3 housing project, which is owned by former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and his family members.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Dablu Brijlal Yadav fell unconscious after a portion of the slab fell on his head while he was working on the third floor. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Bhimsen Joshi Government Hospital in Mira Bhayander, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Yadav’s brother filed a complaint against the contractor and supervisor on Saturday night. “The supervisor and the contractor did not implement any measures for the safety of the workers, and it is alleged that Yadav died due to negligence towards his safety,” said Rahul Patil, senior police officer from Kashigaon police station.

In 2024, Mukesh Singh Marco, 26, another labourer died after he fell from the fourth floor of the same under-construction building. Similarly, in September 2023, four-year-old Subho Sudhanshu Das and six-year-old Jayant alias Jayanto Bachchan Das died at the same construction site after an iron handle fell on their heads. At that time, Kashimira police had registered a case against Mahendra Kothari, the supervisor.

“The police have not booked the culprits for culpable homicide but have just booked them under lenient sections, which is bailable despite three deaths at the same site in the past,” said Yadav’s brother.

