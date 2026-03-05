22-year-old man arrested for killing wife, dumping body in forest

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old wife, dumping her body in a forested area in Raigad and attempting to cover up the crime by filing a missing person complaint. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused, identified as Satish alias Tukaram Subhash Chavan, is a resident of Dagadghum village in Mhasla taluka. His wife, whose family hails from Karnataka, married him in July 2025. The couple’s nine-month-old marriage had been strained, with frequent quarrels reported between them. Chavan allegedly harassed his wife both physically and mentally over trivial matters. He is also accused of repeatedly pressuring her to bring money from her parental home and expressing suspicion about her character. The couple often argued over what the accused felt was a lack of respect shown by his wife.

“Chavan approached the police on March 2, filing a missing person’s complaint, claiming that his wife had left home and could not be traced,” said a police officer. During a search operation carried out the following morning, the woman’s body was found in a field within a forested area near Dagadghum.

Police said the victim had suffered a severe head injury, suggesting she had been assaulted with a hard object. Following this, a team from the Mhasla police station launched an investigation. Suspicion soon fell on the husband, who was taken into custody for questioning. During interrogation, his alleged involvement in the crime came to light.

He was subsequently arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till Saturday. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.