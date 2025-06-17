Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old trekker from Taloja, Navi Mumbai, Sairaj Chavan, lost his life after slipping off a rain-soaked cliff during a monsoon trek at Siddhagad Fort in Murbad—about 60 kilometres from Mumbai—on Sunday afternoon. The mishap occurred around 4 pm, as heavy rain and thick fog reduced visibility and made the trail treacherously slippery. 22-year-old slips off Siddhagad Fort cliff amid rain and fog; rescue teams face extreme conditions

Chavan was part of a 14-member group on a one-day monsoon trek to the historic fort, located about 20 kilometres from Murbad. Known for its panoramic views, cascading waterfalls, and treacherous rock patches, Siddhagad draws scores of nature lovers during the monsoon—especially students and office-goers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

However, according to Murbad police officials, the group lacked a professional guide and did not carry essential trekking gear. As visibility deteriorated, 13 members of the group lost their way but eventually managed to descend safely after several anxious hours. Chavan, however, is believed to have accidentally strayed onto a more dangerous trail, from where he slipped off a high cliff.

A search and rescue operation was launched within 20 minutes of the incident being reported. The Thane district authorities swiftly reached out to the Maharashtra Mountaineering Rescue Team. Chief coordinator Yogesh Meshram activated local expert units, including Sahyagiri Trekkers led by Deepak Vishe and Della Adventures’ Ganesh Geet. The teams reached the location and began the rescue operation despite worsening weather.

Janardan Khagl, a local resident familiar with the terrain, described the cliff as “extremely dangerous.” He added, “Once someone falls into that gorge, survival is almost impossible. The rain and fog made visibility near zero, forcing the rescue team to call off the search at night. It resumed at first light the next morning.”

Meshram confirmed that the group had taken an unmarked, high-risk route instead of the regular trail. “They were unaware of the terrain’s dangers and did not have appropriate climbing equipment,” he said. “Many forts not maintained by the State Archaeology Department are in poor condition. The risk of rockfalls and fatal slips is high, especially during the monsoon. Trekkers must exercise extreme caution.”

The overnight search continued into Monday, when rescue teams eventually located Chavan’s body wedged among rocks in the gorge. Recovery operations are ongoing, supported by Murbad police, tehsil office staff, and trained mountaineering personnel.

Deepak Vishe, who led the Sahyagiri Trekkers’ effort, said he was alerted in the evening and immediately mobilised a 20-member team. “This is one of the toughest rescue missions we’ve undertaken. We rappelled multiple times in pitch darkness, battling strong winds and relentless rain. Visibility was close to zero,” he said.

He explained that the route the trekkers ended up on runs near Rajmarg—an infamously hazardous stretch even for seasoned climbers. “It’s heartbreaking. These youngsters were on their first trek. That area is so dangerous, even experienced groups avoid it during summer, let alone the monsoon.”

With rescue workers still struggling to recover the body due to the treacherous terrain, Vishe offered a heartfelt warning to young adventurers, “Please, don’t gamble with your life in the name of adventure. These kids lost their way, and in trying to find a route back, one of them paid with his life.”