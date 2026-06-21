23 arrested in 11 cases related to vandalism, attacking buses

MUMBAI: Twenty-three people have been arrested and eleven cases have been filed across the city related to alleged vandalism, attacks on buses, and obstruction of services, as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees’ strike entered its second day on Saturday. Mumbai, India. June 20, 2026 - Employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking continued their indefinite strike for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The strike disrupted bus services citywide, leaving thousands of commuters unable to reach their offices and destinations. Mumbai, India. June 20, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

According to the police, sections of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) have been invoked, along with sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, vandalism and obstructing public servants.

One of the cases was registered by the Dharavi police based on the complaint of BEST driver Thakabhau Ghule, who alleged that some BEST employees on strike stopped his bus, boarded it, abused him and then deflated a tyre. “We have booked four BEST employees [in connection with the incident],” said an officer from the Dharavi police station.

At the Bangur Nagar police station, a separate case was registered after unidentified persons allegedly threw stones at a BEST bus near Mindspace in Malad. The windshield of the Malad-Goregaon bus was damaged in the incident, according to the complaint filed by ticket inspector Rajesh Patil.

The Dahisar police also registered two FIRs after stones were allegedly thrown at two BEST buses. One of the incidents occurred near the National Park Metro station, involving a bus travelling from Borivali station to Rawalpada.

Police said similar complaints were lodged in Dadar and Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar over attempts to stop bus operations during the strike. “The Mumbai police had already warned that stringent sections of the MESMA will be applied if services were interrupted,” said the police officer.

Among the key demands raised by the unions are the absorption of wet-lease workers, the procurement of 5,000 BEST-owned buses, the recruitment of staff, promotions for senior employees, and the protection of BEST assets from sale or long-term leasing.

They are also demanding a merger of BEST’s budget with the main Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget, inducting wet-lease staff and buses within BEST and payment of statutory dues to retired employees.