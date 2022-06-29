23-year-old arrested for killing friend in Navi Mumbai
Twenty three-year-old Rajesh Arjun Waghmare, resident of Bonsari village, was arrested for allegedly murdering his friend by bludgeoning him to death with a stone on Wednesday morning. The victim, Amol Keshav Salve, wanted to marry Waghmare’s niece, which enraged him.
Both the accused and the deceased were close friends and worked as drivers. “They both were quite close. In fact, for the past three days, Waghmare was even residing at Salve’s home as his mother had gone to her village,” said a police officer from Turbhe MIDC.
During these three days, the deceased was stated to have repeatedly asked the accused about his niece. “The deceased was keen on befriending the niece of the accused and considering that they were close friends, he kept asking the accused to get them introduced. The accused was not in favour and therefore, on Wednesday morning, he hit his friend’s head with a heavy stone repeatedly until he bled to death,” said the officer.
The accused is stated to have fled the crime scene after screaming about killing his friend. The villagers informed the police and eventually the accused was arrested. A case has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302.
-
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get Bhagwanpuria’s transit remand
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted a one-day transit remand of jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, to the Punjab Police for probe in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. The special investigation team probing the case has claimed that Bhagwanpuria, who is an associate of “main conspirator” Lawrence Bishnoi, had provided two shooters for the high-profile killing while being lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail. The remaining four are still absconding.
-
49-yr-old man succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana
A 49-year-old man from Moti Nagar area succumbed to Covid even as 39 fresh cases of the virus surfaced in the district on Wednesday. The deceased, who was undergoing treatment at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, was fully vaccinated and as per preliminary findings, he was not suffering from comorbidity. The district currently has 207 active cases, of which 201 patients are under home isolation.
-
Ludhiana police bust fraudsters’ gang with arrest of four
Focal Point police have arrested four members of a gang of fraudsters involved in duping people by preparing forged land documents . SHO at Focal Point police station, Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, said that they had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC on June 11 based on a complaint lodged by Harsimran Jasbir Singh of Sector 4 of Chandigarh.
-
Driest June in seven years for Mumbai
Mumbai: The city this year experienced its driest June in seven years. The India Meteorological Department's base weather station at Santacruz recorded just 252.4mm of rainfall since June 1, as of 8.30am on Wednesday, as against the normal measure of 493.1mm. This is the lowest June rainfall received in Mumbai since 2014, which happened to be a drought year for the entire country when the IMD received just 87.3mm of rain.
-
Punjab assembly: AAP, Congress spar over Volvo service to IGI Airport
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed between the Opposition Congress and treasury benches in the Punjab assembly on Monday over the launch of government luxury bus service to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal had launched the Volvo bus service from Punjab to IGI Airport from Jalandhar on June 15. Besides Jalandhar, seven cities are to be covered under the service: Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics