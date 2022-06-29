23-year-old arrested for killing friend in Navi Mumbai

Twenty three-year-old Rajesh Arjun Waghmare, resident of Bonsari village, was arrested for allegedly murdering his friend by bludgeoning him to death with a stone on Wednesday morning. The victim, Amol Keshav Salve, wanted to marry Waghmare’s niece, which enraged him.

Both the accused and the deceased were close friends and worked as drivers. “They both were quite close. In fact, for the past three days, Waghmare was even residing at Salve’s home as his mother had gone to her village,” said a police officer from Turbhe MIDC.

During these three days, the deceased was stated to have repeatedly asked the accused about his niece. “The deceased was keen on befriending the niece of the accused and considering that they were close friends, he kept asking the accused to get them introduced. The accused was not in favour and therefore, on Wednesday morning, he hit his friend’s head with a heavy stone repeatedly until he bled to death,” said the officer.

The accused is stated to have fled the crime scene after screaming about killing his friend. The villagers informed the police and eventually the accused was arrested. A case has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302.