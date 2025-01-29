Menu Explore
24-year-old killed during fight over party contributions

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jan 29, 2025 08:04 AM IST

In Kharghar, 24-year-old Jayesh Waghe was killed after an argument over party contributions. Accused Mannu Sharma has been arrested.

Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old man in Belpada, Kharghar was brutally assaulted to death during an argument over non-payment of contribution in parties. The police arrested the accused on Monday.

24-year-old killed during fight over party contributions
24-year-old killed during fight over party contributions

The deceased, Jayesh Waghe, worked as a contract labourer in Municipal Corporation’s sanitation department. According to the complaint, the incident took place between 9.30pm and 9.45 pm. Waghe and his friends were cooking chicken for the evening gathering. When the accused, a 22-year-old tempo driver Mannu Sharma, joined the food preparation, Waghe inquired him about is contribution to the party. “The friends often contributed to host parties. Sharma was a regular attendee at these parties but seldom contributed,” said an investigating officer.

This led to a heated argument where Waghe slapped Sharma. In retaliation, Sharma brutally beat up Waghe to death. He first punched Waghe in the chest and abdomen, then picked up a cricket bat to assault him. “He was left bleeding on the ground till a neighbour found him lying unconscious. They informed his family, who then rushed him to MGM hospital in Belapur,” the officer added.

Waghe succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Monday. A complaint was filed by Waghe’s sister Nageshwari Babu Waghe, 23. Following this, a case was registered under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sharma was arrested by the police later that day.

