25,000 schools closed in state amid teachers’ protests

Mumbai: Over 2,500 schools in the state remained closed on Friday as teachers’ organisations held protests across Maharashtra. Several unions staged demonstrations in major cities, while the response in the city was minimal, with only nine schools in Mumbai division being shut. Around 13,216 teachers across the state were on leave without permission, of whom 767 were from Mumbai division, according to data shared by the education department. Mumbai, India. Dec 05, 2025 - Teachers across Mumbai held a protest at the Education Department office in Chembur against the implementation of the state government's new Sanch Manyata policy for teacher appointments.Mumbai, India. Dec 05, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Around 15 organisations came together to oppose issues such as the compulsory Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and the new Sanch Manyata rules, which govern teacher approval and recruitment.

The state school education department had, on March 15, 2024, issued a government resolution (GR) notifying the Sanch Manyata policy, which introduced group recognition of schools and barred allocation of teachers to schools with fewer than 20 students. Unions representing teachers and non-teaching staff fear that once the implementation process is completed on December 5, thousands of teachers will become redundant and hundreds of aided schools will shut down.

In Mumbai, Shikshak Bharati, led by Subhash More and former MLC Kapil Patil, held a protest at Charni Road outside the deputy director’s office. Another group, Shikshak Sena, organised a demonstration at Chembur led by MLC JM Abhyankar and working president of the organisation, Jalindar Sarode.

Across districts, local organisations gathered outside collectors’ offices to express their anger over the government’s policies.

Union leaders said the new Sanch Manyata policy would deny subject teachers to students in Classes 9 and 10, which they argued would harm children in poorer areas.

Vijay Kombe, president of the Maharashtra Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Samiti, said, “The rule is unfair and the compulsory TET for teachers nearing retirement is another major concern.”

In Jogeshwari, Tanaji Kambale, president of the Maharashtra Progressive Teachers Union, said, “Mandatory exams are unnecessary when experienced teachers already have a proven record.”

Shubhash More of Shikshak Bharati said the while the education department had warned teachers and non-teaching staff that one day’s salary would be deducted if they joined the strike, school managements and principals’ groups in Mumbai still supported the shutdown.

Jalindar Sarode said the protestors had put forward five main demands. These included cancelling the government decision of March 15, withdrawing the TET requirement, lifting the ban on non-teaching staff recruitment, releasing non-salary grants as per code, and restoring the old pension scheme for all employees. Teachers organisations said the shutdown was necessary to draw attention to decisions that were affecting staff and students.

School education minister Dada Bhuse said, “We are consulting with the law and judiciary department for a TET review petition.” On the Sanch Manyata issue, Bhuse clarified that the government welcomes suggestions from the teachers’ organisations.