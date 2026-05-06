THANE: In a risky incident which could have turned fatal, a 25-year-old man, suspected to be mentally unstable, was rescued from the roof of a moving train at Kalyan station on Tuesday afternoon after railway authorities spotted him and halted the train. The rescue took about 20 minutes and delayed the service by nearly 17 minutes. 25-yr-old man on AC local train roof rescued at Kalyan

Identified as Malka Sidre, the man had boarded the Badlapur–Dadar AC local train at Ambernath. Instead of entering a coach, he climbed onto the coupling between two bogies and later reached the roof while the train was in motion.

Railway staff first spotted him at Ulhasnagar, with an initial rescue attempt at Vitthalwadi proving unsuccessful. The operation was finally carried out on platform 7 at Kalyan using standard safety procedures, including switching off the overhead equipment (OHE) to eliminate electrocution risk, officials said.

Officials added that Sidre narrowly escaped coming into contact with the 25,000-volt overhead wires, which could have proved fatal. He is suspected to have remained curled up behind the AC duct on the roof between Ambernath and Kalyan, possibly to avoid being noticed.

RPF officials said the man appeared mentally unstable and could not provide details about himself.

“He was also not wearing footwear or appropriate clothing, which suggests he may be homeless. He has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), and further investigation is underway,” Ranjeet Singh, RPF station in-charge at Kalyan, told HT.