MUMBAI: The Dahisar police have arrested a 25-year-old man, who works as a security guard, for blackmailing and defaming over 300 women, by creating fake social media IDs in their name and posting obscene photos and hate messages. 25-yr-old security guard arrested for blackmailing 300 women

The police have identified the accused as Shubham Kumar Singh, a native of Bihar. He was arrested from Karnataka, where was working.

The complainant is a college student from Mumbai who approached the police on January 31, stating that an unknown accused had created many fake Instagram accounts in her name. She further said that these accounts were being used to post and share obscene and hateful content about her.

Corroborating her statement, an officer from Dahisar police station said, “The unknown accused was using obscene language to blackmail the complainant and defame her through social media”.

Taking the matter seriously, Dahisar police then initiated an investigation to trace the accused. They obtained information about the Instagram IDs from Facebook and Google. Based on this information, the accused was traced to Sandur in Karnataka.

A team of cyber cell officers, including police inspector Ankush Dandge, went to Karnataka, where they arrested the accused. Police said that the accused had completed a soft skill computer training programme from a computer training centre in New Delhi between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had created around 100 fake email IDs with different names of women and girls with his mobile phone. The police have seized the mobile phone used in the crime.

“The accused has been using these fake IDs to harass women and girls,” said Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector of Dahisar police station.

The police have booked Singh under sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 66 (C) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court which remanded him to police custody till June 16.

