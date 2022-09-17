26-year-old teacher dies in lift mishap in Malad school

Mumbai: A 26-year-old teacher at St Mary’s English School in Malad West died after getting caught in the doors of the school lift on Friday.

At around 1.50 pm, Ginel Fernandez, a primary school teacher, took the lift after completing her session with one of the classes located on the sixth floor to reach the staff room on the second floor.

“While she boarded the lift, and had kept one leg in it, the lift went up pulling her towards the seventh floor,” senior police inspector, Ravindra Adane of Malad police station, said.

Fernandez, who got stuck between the lift and the wall, received serious injuries. On hearing her cries for help, school staff and children rushed to help her.

“The Malad police and an ambulance reached the school and rushed Fernandez to the nearby Lifeline multi-specialty hospital. She was declared dead on arrival,” Adane said.

Fernandez had only recently assumed her role as an assistant teacher in the school.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter and are conducting an investigation.

“Only after checking everything from CCTV cameras to documents relating to the lift maintenance, we will decide further course of action,” Adane said.