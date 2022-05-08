27 arrested after 19 cops injured, police vehicles vandalised in riot
Mumbai As many as 19 police officers and a few members of the labour union of Viraj Profiles, a stainless steel manufacturing company in Tarapur MIDC, were injured, while 12 police vehicles and other properties were vandalised in a riot in Boisar on Saturday afternoon.
“Around 27 have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder, assaulting policemen on duty, rioting and others,” said Nityanand Jha, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Boisar.
Jha said that the riot started because a new union with 150 workers had threatened to go on a strike and stop production from May 16. After this, the Viraj factory management obtained a Palghar court order against the strike and restrained the workers from entering the factory premises in Boisar. They were told that the production would be done by outsourced contract workers if the union, consisting of permanent workers, went on a strike.
However, on Saturday, the union members forcibly entered the factory and “went on a rampage”, said Jha. “As soon as we reached the factory and tried to pacify the workers, they went berserk. They injured 19 cops and destroyed police vans and vehicles belonging to the management. The police had to resort to lathi-charge,” he added.
Meanwhile, some of the workers said that the members of the management had assaulted them. As many as 10 workers sustained injuries during the riot. The injured workers and cops have been admitted to Tungha Hospital in Boisar.
The accused have been remanded to police custody. More than 300 policemen are on bandobast near the unit to prevent any further law and order situation.
-
Navjot Sidhu to meet Bhagwant Mann days after calling him ‘younger brother’
Days after praising Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his “younger brother” and an “honest man”, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday he will meet the former on Monday to discuss matters regarding the “revival of Punjab's economy”. Interestingly, Sidhu's comments came a day after he had launched an all-out attack on the Punjab chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law and order situation in the state.
-
Delhi-NCR schools revise timings, curb outdoor activities as mercury soars
With the heatwave sweeping the national capital, the schools are now taking measures including revision of school timings, restricting outdoor activities, stocking oral rehydration syrups (ORS) and glucose sachets and motivating children to remain hydrated, news agency PTI reported. A torrid heatwave had sent the mercury soaring across large swathes of India with the temperature in Delhi rising to 46 degrees Celsius.
-
Four bikes gutted as miscreant sets fire inside building parking at Yerawada
PUNE Four two-wheeler vehicles were gutted in a fire that was started around 9:45am on Friday in Yerawada. The bikes were parked in the parking of a building located in Sevalal chowk area of Lakshminagar, Yerawada. The police suspect foul play and are on a lookout for a suspect in the case. A case under Section 435 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station.
-
Four men rob student of KTM bike worth ₹60,000 in Pune
PUNE A 20-year-old student was robbed of his KTM bike by four men in Chinchwad on Friday morning. The police are looking for four suspects in the case. While no arrests have been made, the police have identified four people, according to a statement by Chinchwad police station officials. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a resident of Dheeraj Park area of Keshavnagar in Chinchwad, 20, Yash Raju Jadhav.
-
Man arrested with 3 pistols, cartridges in Kharar
The district police claim to have thwarted a target killing attempt with the arrest of a man in possession of three pistols and 10 cartridges from Nadiala Chowk in Kharar. Guri has been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Guri Shera of Sindhwan village in Fathegarh Sahib. The weapons recovered from him include two 30 caliber pistols, a 32 caliber pistol and 10 live cartridges. Guri has been sent to three-day police remand.
