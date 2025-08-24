NAVI MUMBAI: A 27-year-old man headed for a job interview was killed in a hit-and-run accident in the TTC Industrial Area in Nerul on Friday morning. The truck driver allegedly fled without informing police or providing any medical assistance to the injured. 27-year-old on the way for a job interview dies in hit-and-run in Nerul

The victim, Raheel Atik Rahman Karvelkar, was a resident of Kausa in Mumbra. On Friday, he was on his Activa scooter heading for a job interview. Around 11am, an allegedly speeding truck hit his scooter near the Elixir Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd and a CNG petrol pump, said a police officer.

The truck was defined as having a white cabin and an orange container attached to its rear. “CCTV footage from the spot helped us identify the speeding vehicle as a trailer heading to Gujarat. We have contacted the owner of the trailer,” said the investigating officer of the case.

The impact left Karvelkar with injuries to his head and body so severe that he succumbed to them on the spot.

The Turbhe Police Station registered a case under Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash and negligent driving), 125 (B) (acts endangering human life of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and relevant sections under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.