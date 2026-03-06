28-year-old held for sending hoax bomb threats to 50 institutions, city schools

MUMBAI: The Dindoshi police have tracked down a 28-year-old man from North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal who allegedly sent more than 50 hoax bomb threat emails to institutions and public infrastructure across India, including schools in MHB colony and Goregaon East on February 28. The police tracked the accused to Gujarat, where he was arrested on March 1. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused, Sourav Vishwas, is suspected of sending a series of threatening emails over the past five days targeting several locations, including schools, metro stations and the stock exchange in Mumbai and other cities.

The Dindoshi police said they registered an FIR after Vingyor School received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises. The threat later turned out to be a hoax. Following the complaint, the Dindoshi police began tracing the sender of the email.

The investigation initially led police to New Barrackpore in West Bengal, where Vishwas lived. However, when the team reached there, they learnt that he had already been arrested by the Gujarat police on March 1 in connection with similar offences in Ahmedabad. The Dindoshi police then travelled to Gujarat and are now in the process of seeking his custody.

Police officers said Vishwas allegedly sent threatening emails to establishments across Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat and other parts of the country with the intention of creating panic and spreading fear among the public. He had also sent a similar threat email in Ahmedabad on February 16, 2026, after which he was tracked and arrested by the Gujarat police.

“We are now completing court formalities to obtain the custody of the accused to investigate the matter further,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.