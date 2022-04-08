2Cr provision made by TMC to provide playgrounds for children across Thane city

The Thane Municipal Corporation plans to include playgrounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play.

A proposal of ₹2Cr is in the pipeline for the same. There are many open spaces or grounds under Thane civic body but very few are being used as gardens. Most of these open spaces are rented for political events or for weddings and cultural functions.

With the said amount, TMC plans to provide open places solely meant for playing so that children will have enough space to enjoy in the concrete jungle.

“Along with studies, children should have interest in extra-curricular activities as well. Sportspersons should get an opportunity to hone their skills for which there is a need for dedicated playgrounds in the city. A provision of ₹2Cr for such playgrounds has been made by the TMC,” said Manish Joshi, deputy commissioner, TMC.

The rapid urbanisation has led to open grounds vanishing in the city. Children are forced to look for alternative spaces. Some open areas are used for organising events and ceremonies in the evenings, making fewer places available for children to run around and play outdoors. Hence, plans are being made to make playgrounds available for children in the next few months.