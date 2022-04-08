₹2Cr provision made by TMC to provide playgrounds for children across Thane city
The Thane Municipal Corporation plans to include playgrounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play.
A proposal of ₹2Cr is in the pipeline for the same. There are many open spaces or grounds under Thane civic body but very few are being used as gardens. Most of these open spaces are rented for political events or for weddings and cultural functions.
With the said amount, TMC plans to provide open places solely meant for playing so that children will have enough space to enjoy in the concrete jungle.
“Along with studies, children should have interest in extra-curricular activities as well. Sportspersons should get an opportunity to hone their skills for which there is a need for dedicated playgrounds in the city. A provision of ₹2Cr for such playgrounds has been made by the TMC,” said Manish Joshi, deputy commissioner, TMC.
The rapid urbanisation has led to open grounds vanishing in the city. Children are forced to look for alternative spaces. Some open areas are used for organising events and ceremonies in the evenings, making fewer places available for children to run around and play outdoors. Hence, plans are being made to make playgrounds available for children in the next few months.
Karnataka CM alleges conspiracy to disturb peace as schools receive bomb threats
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb the state's peace. His remarks came in response to bomb threats received by some schools in Bengaluru, which police said were mostly a “hoax”. The Bengaluru Police also conducted searches in many schools earlier in the day following the threats received via email.
Thane police on the lookout for man for sexually assaulting six-year-old neighbour
The Shrinagar police in Thane are on the lookout for a man who has been allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour. A few locals saw him taking the girl inside his home while she was playing and asked him to open the door. Fearing their wrath, he released the girl and fled the spot. The accused is identified as Anwar Shaikh, residing three rooms away from the complainant's house.
#HTCityCheers23: Check out these picnic spots for a day-out in the city
The Capital never disappoints fun seekers! The rich heritage of the city only promises to make your outing a more memorable affair. Nehru park in Delhi is one such place. Spots to picnic at: 1. Sunder Nursery 2. Nehru Park 3. Delhi Zoo 6. Millennium Park 8. Lodhi Garden 9. Naini Lake 11. Leisure Valley Park 12. Yamuna Ghat 13. Damdama Lake 14. Botanical Garden 15. Okhla Bird Sanctuary 16. Sultanpur National Park 18.
NCP workers hold protests in Pune after Sharad Pawar’s house attacked in Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party workers held agitations in Pune to condemn the attack on supremo Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday and demanded the arrest of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees' leader Gunwant Sadavarte. Chaos prevailed outside Pawar's residence as over a hundred striking workers of the MSRTC staged angry protests, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.
Thane Municipal Corporation forms cell to investigate, take action against those destroying environment
Following complaints from environmentalists regarding mangrove destruction due to encroachments, the Thane Municipal Corporation has formed a cell to investigate and take immediate action against those harming the environment. This cell is led by additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi. A meeting of this cell was conducted on Friday at the insistence of district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, to fast track all complaints related to mangroves.
