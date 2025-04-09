3 illegally residing Nigerian men and 3 flat owners booked

Three Nigerians were booked on Monday for illegally staying in Vasai East without valid visas. Their flat owners were also booked for disobedience to order by public servant as they had not conducted police verification of the tenants. (Shutterstock)

The case follows the arrest of Dyke Raymond, a 37-year-old Nigerian man, on Monday, who was allegedly manufacturing mephedrone (MD) from two residential flats in Mahesh Apartment in Evershine City. After his flat was raided, Raymond told the police that another Nigerian, Igvenuba Chimaobi, who was residing in the second flat, also manufactured MD. The two men were booked, and the police are still searching for Chimaobi.

After discovering raw materials and equipment worth ₹11 crore in the two flats, the police searched the other flats in the building. They found three more flats housing Nigerian nationals. “All three men were living without signing any rent agreement and did not have a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the police. So, we have registered a case against them and the three flat owners under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” a police officer said.

One of the accused was identified as Nnannenelu Anthony Uchenna, 40, who allegedly came to India on a 10-day medical visa in 2013. “After his visa expired, Uchenna continued to live in Vasai. All Nigerian accused used to live in one of the 41 buildings in Vasai East which were recently demolished. They did not get into rent agreements there as well. After demolition, they just shifted to live in the Mahesh Apartment,” the officer said.

Police said there were no signs of drug storage or manufacturing equipment in the three flats. However, the Waliv police, suspecting it was recently cleared, have requested for the dog squad from Thane police to trace drug remnants in the flats.