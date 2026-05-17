MUMBAI: Three watchmen allegedly escaped with gold jewellery worth ₹5.28 crore from a jewellery manufacturing unit in Kandivali on Thursday night after one of them informed the owner via WhatsApp that he was quitting over unpaid wages, police said. 3 watchmen flee with ₹5-crore gold from Kandivali jewellery making unit

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Safir alias Mohammad Ahmad, Vikas and Shahbaaz Gurjar. The Charkop police have launched a search for them.

According to police, complainant Ashok Waya, 63, owns Shreeji Manufacturers at Kandivali Industrial Estate, Hindustan Naka, Charkop.

Police said Waya had kept around 3,176 grams of 22-carat gold bangles in a logistics box at the unit. The ornaments were valued at ₹5.28 crore. Around 30 to 32 people work at the company, including the three watchmen.

On Thursday night, Safir allegedly sent Waya a WhatsApp message stating that he was leaving the job as he had not been paid. When Waya tried to contact him, his phone was switched off.

Waya then directed his manager, Mahendra Satyam, to check the premises. The manager found that all three watchmen were missing. When Waya visited the unit, he discovered that the gold jewellery was also missing.

Police said Safir is from Jammu and Kashmir, while details of the other two accused are still being verified.

“We are searching for the accused and teams have left at various locations,” said the police officer.

Police have booked all three under section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to theft committed by a clerk or servant against an employer.